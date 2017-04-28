Sheffield Olympic silver medal star Bryony Page becomes youth charity ambassador

Sheffield trampolining star Bryony Page has become an ambassador for a city youth charity.

The 26-year-old, who won a stunning and record-breaking silver medal in the Rio Olympic games last year, is aiming to encourage youngsters to take up sport in her role at charity Sheffield Futures.

Bryony jumped into action last week at Graves Health and Sports Centre’s trampolining competition in Norton, where she encouraged the young competitors and spoke with her fans as many waited patiently for autographs and signed memorabilia.

Now somewhat of a national treasure since she became the first British woman to win an Olympic trampolining medal, Bryony wants to devote her extra time to helping young people as a charity ambassador.

“I want to give back like all the people that have helped me in my journey. If I can help another person in their journey, I will feel really proud," Bryony said.

"Sport is so much more than keeping people fit and healthy. It’s sociable. It’s fun. It’s getting off your laptop or your iPad and out of the house. It’s a way of doing something different and stepping outside of your comfort zone.”

Bryony shows off her medal back in Sheffield

Fresh from trampolining at the Team GB training camp in Shropshire, Bryony made the two hour drive to Graves Health and Sports Centre’s trampolining competition. Even with her gruelling training schedule, the still feels it is very important to be present at as many youth competitions as possible.

“I know it meant so much to me as a youngster doing the club competitions and just getting experience.

"Getting people participating in the event and helping them realise 'I can do trampolining and I can do it in front of people and I can achieve things'. You might be quite scared at first but after getting up on the trampoline and doing it, you realise you can step out of your boundaries and achieve something you never thought you could do."

Originally hailing from Crewe, Bryony relocated to Sheffield almost seven years ago to attend university and to continue her trampoline training. When speaking of her fondness of

Sheffield, Bryony said: “I feel like it’s part of me. I grew up in a town and it’s like a town atmosphere but within a city, with the bonus of having everything.”