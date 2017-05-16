Sheffield paedophile jailed for multiple child sex offences

A paedophile who committed numerous sexual offences against a young girl has been jailed for 18 years.

Neil Kelley, aged 66 of Thornbridge Grove, Frecheville, pleaded guilty to 14 charges at Sheffield Crown Court and was put behind bars yesterday.

Police were called after Kelley’s victim, a girl aged under 16 who cannot be named for legal reasons, disclosed a catalogue of sexual abuse.

After the case, detective constable Wayne Sanderson, said: “No words can describe what this man put this young girl through and only time will tell if this abuse has had any lasting effects.

“I want to take this opportunity to recognise the victim and her family’s strength throughout our investigation, they have carried themselves with great dignity.

“The significant length of Kelley’s sentence shows the magnitude and severity of his offending and I hope this jail term offers some reassurance to the victim and her family, knowing this individual is behind bars where he can cause no further harm.”