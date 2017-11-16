Sheffield paedophile jailed for raping young girl

A Sheffield paedophile who sexually abused a young girl for over a year has been jailed.

Steven Fraser, aged 25, of Perkyn Road, Shiregreen, is today starting a nine year prison sentence after he forced a girl aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity on numerous occasions between June 2015 and July 2016.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, came forward to report the abuse last year after she confided in her mum about what had been happening to her.

Fraser, who denied ever abusing the girl, was found guilty of four counts of rape of a child, four counts of engaging in penetrative activity with a child, one count of assault by penetration and one count of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a child.

After the sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court, detective Steve Evans and civilian investigator Amy Todd issued a joint statement praising the courage of the victim.

They said: "The victim in this case has shown incredible bravery, coming forward to speak to us after telling her mum what had been happening to her during that time.

“Fraser scared and intimidated her and as such she felt as though she had to comply with his atrocious demands.

“The victim has shown immense courage in giving evidence during the trial, which has ultimately resulted in Fraser receiving this substantial custodial sentence today.

“South Yorkshire Police wish to reiterate that any report made regarding any sexual offences will be thoroughly investigated.

"Victim’s will be listened to and we will always do everything we can to ensure offenders are brought to justice and held accountable for these horrendous crimes.”