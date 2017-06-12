Sheffield police officers hailed heroes after saving woman's life

Two Sheffield police officers went above and beyond in the line of duty to track down a vulnerable woman saving her life.

South Yorkshire bobbies PC Trevor Thorpe and PC Steve Marley managed to locate a woman who needed urgent medical attention. Without it, it's possible she may have died.

The woman was found by officers with basic information after 40 minutes following a bus route.

Both officers, on shift during a busy period in Sheffield city centre, received the call and began their search at the bus station on Pond Street where the woman was last seen.

As time went on, concerns for her welfare began to grow and the officers formed a strategy to find the woman, building on the initial enquiries they had already made.

Sergeant Adam Wood, who commented on the exceptional work of the officers, said: “Looking for a missing person requires swift action and exceptional police skills as time becomes a critical factor once a report is made.

“Officers have to work in a structured and methodical manner to pre-empt a missing persons movements in order to quickly find them and ensure they’re safe and well.”

PS Wood continued: “The actions demonstrated by the officers highlight their commitment to keeping members of the public safe and without their quick thinking actions that evening, the outcome of the incident could have been very different.

“I’m proud to work alongside these two officers, who give their all to their jobs and work to keep our communities safe. I hope this recognition highlights how grateful everyone is for their hard work, both day and night, when responding to difficult and challenging situations.

“I would also like to make a special mention to PC Marley who is now leaving South Yorkshire Police to join Dyfed-Powys. I would like to personally thank him for his dedication and professionalism, he has been a valued member of the team and I, and the whole force, wish him every success in his new role in Wales.”

