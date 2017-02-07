Sheffield primary school receives perfect report card from inspectors

A Sheffield primary school has proved it is top of the class - after being hailed as perfect by inspectors.

Coit Primary School, in Park Avenue, Chapeltown, has been rated as outstanding in all areas following a visit by inspectors from education watchdog, Ofsted.

Leaders at the school were described as 'passionate' and praised for bringing about 'significant improvement' to the quality of teaching, learning and assessment since the last inspection in November 2011.

Inspectors found staff meticulously plan work and as a result children make good progress and quickly settle into the 'highly nurturing environment' created at the school.

Executive headteacher, Jo Eagleton, who has been at Coit for nearly nine years, said this recognition is very well deserved.

She said: The staff – many of whom were present at the previous Ofsted in November 2011, where the school was judged to be good with outstanding features have worked tirelessly since then to ensure all of our children are immersed in an intelligent, nurturing and stimulating environment.

"We are very proud of our children’s achievements and the staff very much appreciate the support we receive from our parents and carers.

"Our united team has a relentless drive for high expectations and an unwavering desire and determination to consistently sustain high levels of attainment, achievement and enrichment for all pupils all of the time. Well done to all our children and their families."

Inspectors said pupils are 'very courteous and polite' and behave exceptionally well both inside and outside the classroom.

The also found that the curriculum is well planned and develops learning in a wide range of subjects.

Pupils also benefit from attending the very wide range of out-of-school clubs run by the school, which broaden pupils’ horizons and knowledge in subjects as diverse as Minecraft, criminal investigations, dance and football.

Parents told inspectors they feel their children 'thrive and grow' when they go to the school and that they appreciate the support they get from staff.

