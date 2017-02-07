Sheffield primary school 'transforms' the lives of students say inspectors

A Sheffield primary school which 'transforms students' lives' has been rated as perfect by inspectors.

St Catherine's Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Firshill, has been given an outstanding grade in all areas following a recent visit by inspectors from education watchdog, Ofsted.

Parents praised the school and told inspectors how 'the school has transformed their children’s lives and helped them flourish'.

Headteacher Fiona Rigby was praised for providing 'exceptional leadership' and found to be 'passionate and uncompromising in her determination to provide the best education for all pupils'.

The report said: "The headteacher provides truly exceptional leadership. She is completely focused on ensuring that staff and pupils achieve the highest possible standards.

"Due to her passion, determination and dedication, the school has become a beacon of excellence within the community.

"Parents spoke repeatedly about how staff have gone the ‘extra mile’ to support pupils and have successfully transformed the life chances of their children."

It added: "The senior leaders, including governors, share the headteacher’s vision and high expectations.

"Together, they have been resolute in overcoming potential barriers to learning and have broadened pupils’ horizons and life chances. This is truly an inclusive school."

Inspectors found that standards in reading, writing and mathematics are consistently strong and often well above the national average.

They said that children at the school want to learn because the outstanding teaching, coupled with an 'inspiring' curriculum, gives them 'worthwhile and authentic' learning experiences.

The report added: "Pupils are happy, motivated and excited to come to school. They demonstrate excellent attitudes to learning. They are curious, resilient and engaged in their learning."

Also praised was the school's early years provision and safeguarding.

