Sheffield property that became magnet for trouble closed down

A Sheffield property that became a magnet for trouble causing a nuisance for residents has been shut by police.

Officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team were granted a closure notice by the courts to shut down the house in Barnsley Road, Lane Top.

The order means only certain people can visit the property and anyone who attends that should not be faces a prison sentence.

It was granted following complaints about anti-social behaviour at the address.

Sergeant Nick Kean said: “Nobody except the landlord, the landlord’s representative or council employees may enter the premises.

“This house has been at the centre of local community concerns for antisocial behaviour and associated crime, which we absolutely will not tolerate.

“I hope local residents are reassured by the action we have taken. We will enforce this closure order rigorously and anyone found in breach of the order could face prison and/or a hefty fine."

The property was slapped with a one-week temporary closure order on October 12 ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday.

The order was extended at the hearing for a further three months.

The property was also made the subject of a community protection notice requiring the occupants to clear the land and garden surrounding the house.