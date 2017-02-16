Sheffield pub supporters warm to firm’s enthusiasm

Campaigners have said they would be ‘more than happy’ to work with a Sheffield venues company in reviving a pub that has been spared the fate of becoming a convenience store.

This week Sainsbury’s said it would not be opening one of its Local branches at The Plough, at Sandygate, after councillors refused an application for planning permission.

Campaigners had fiercely opposed the prospect of a shop at the site.

A spokeswoman for the retailer said an appeal against the decision would not be lodged.

“Following the decision to refuse the planning application, we have reviewed our options and have decided not to proceed with an appeal,” she said.

But she added: “We will continue to look for further opportunities in the area.”

The Plough is opposite Hallam FC, the world’s oldest football ground, and was declared an ‘asset of community value’ in 2015.

Peter Duff, chair of the Save The Plough group, said he was ‘pleased’ Sainsbury’s had withdrawn.

“We were quite confident that they did not have strong grounds for an appeal but it’s good that has been confirmed,” said Mr Duff.

Earlier this month Kane Yeardley, director of the True North Brew Co which runs pubs and bars including The Broadfield and The Forum, said he would be ‘interested’ in buying The Plough, should it be put on the market by owners Enterprise Inns.

Mr Duff said: “We’d be more than happy to work with Kane, he’s got a very good track record of turning round pubs like The Plough.

“What I like about Kane as well is that he adapts each pub to its community rather than taking a one-size-suits-all approach.”