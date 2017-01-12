Sheffield receives award for being a 'safe night out' - do you agree?

Sheffield has won a national award for being a safe place to have a night out.

After becoming the first Yorkshire city to gain Purple Flag status in 2013, Sheffield was awarded the prestigious accolade yesterday in recognition of its evening and night-time economy.

Purple Flag is a town and city centre award – similar to the Blue Flag award for beaches – which aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between 5pm and 5am.

Areas awarded the Purple Flag are recognised for providing a vibrant and diverse mix of dining, entertainment and culture while promoting the safety and wellbeing of visitors and local residents.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “With its huge selection of bars and restaurants, as well as a thriving theatre district and impressive array of cultural attractions, we know Sheffield is a great place for a night out. However, it is fantastic to see this recognised on a national level.

“We are leading the way when it comes to providing such an eclectic mix of places to eat, drink, relax and have fun, with so many quirky and independent places to go as well as the large chains."

The Purple Flag programme is managed by the Association of Town and City Management.

Shanaaz Carroll, chief executive of the ATCM, said: “The award is not just about safety, but also the vibrancy and diversity of the evening and night-time offer."

Sergeant Matthew Burdett, lead for the Sheffield Purple Flag accreditation, said: “This is great news once again for Sheffield and a big thank you to everyone who has supported the process for gaining it once again.

“A lot of hard work takes place behind the scenes to gain the status, but it is excellent to see that the work all Sheffield partners do to make the city a vibrant and safe place is recognised.

Sheffield's civic leaders will officially receive the Purple Flag new accreditation at an awards ceremony in Carrick-on-Shannon, Ireland on February 8.