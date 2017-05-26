Sheffield residents try Tai Chi with SIV

Residents of Sheffield can now try their hand at Tai Chi with Sheffield’s leading leisure operator, SIV.

Provided as part of SIV’s Exercise Referral Scheme, Tai Chi classes offer a low-impact, relaxed approach to fitness aimed at improving balance, coordination, and strength.

Originally developed as a martial art in 13th-century China, Tai Chi combines deep breathing and relaxation with slow flowing movements and is widely practised around the world.

Tai Chi is suitable for all ages and abilities as it does not put as much pressure on your bones and joints, and will help gradually increase fitness levels.

Margaret Eames, Tai Chi instructor, also delivers chair-based sessions at a care home for Sanctuary Housing which has helped reduce the fall rate of the residents.

SIV, part of the not-for-profit Sheffield City Trust (SCT), are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of Sheffield people by providing facilities for sport and leisure activities.

Dave Birds, group exercise referral manager at SIV, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer Tai Chi classes to the people of Sheffield.

“It’s a very gentle form of exercise but comes with so many health benefits, both physical and mental, including fall prevention, better balance and strength.

“It’s also good for people suffering with respiratory conditions, as the breathing techniques really help to improve lung functions, and the care home has seen a reduction in falls since Margaret began hosting sessions.

“We’ve had great feedback so far from our participants, who have said they’re already seeing the benefits of the classes – they feel invigorated, more energised and less stressed.

“The classes are open to everyone and I’d love to encourage people to come along and try Tai Chi – it’s a great form of exercise for just about any condition!”

Tai Chi classes are open to all and currently take place at Concord Sports Centre on Wedesdays, 12pm – 1pm, Westfield on Wednesdays 7.30pm – 8 30pm and Springs Leisure Centre, 1.30pm – 2.30pm.

For more information, visit www.siv.org.uk or call 0114 257 0053.