Sheffield roads set to close following planned works starting this week

Roads works starting this week on two major Sheffield roads are set to cause delays and diversions to bus passengers.

Herries Road between Penrith Road and Wordsworth Avenue is set to be temporarily closed to traffic starting on Thursday, May 11 to Friday, May 12 from 7pm to 7am.

The road will reopen on Saturday but will close again for work over the same 12 hour period on Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17.

The 32, 38 and H1 bus services will be diverted and will run along Herries Road, Moonshine Lane, Southey Green Road, Wordsworth Avenue and Herries Road.

Herries Road between Parkwood Road North and Wordsworth Avenue will also be temporarily closed to traffic on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 between 7pm and 7am, the same

The 38 and H1 bus services will be diverted and will run along Herries Road, Parkwood Road North, Longley Avenue West, Penrith Road and Herries Road.

Road works will also start on Waingate in Sheffield city centre on Friday, May 12 until further notice.

This will prevent buses on the 5, 32, 35, 70, 71 and 265 services from using bus stop CG16 - the first bus stop along on entering Waingate from Lady’s Bridge. Buses will instead stop at bus stop CG18 - the third bus stop along Waingate.