Sheffield Rotarians enjoy a fundraising day of golf

Eleven-year-old Stephanie Clark is hooked on the idea of following in the steps of her grandfather, as she’d been watching ‘Grandad Angus’ prepare for a charity golf day, organised by the Rotary Club of Sheffield Vulcan.

Now Stephanie wants to learn to play golf and later play a part in raising funds for various charities. Stephanie has her heart in the right place, but needs a few more years (or a set of smaller golf clubs) before she can follow in the footsteps of her Rotarian grandfather.

It’s now a tradition that every summer members of Vulcan Rotary host an annual Charity Golf Day at Sickleholme Golf Club. Whatever the weather, this picturesque hilly golf course always attracts Sheffield’s golfers who want to exercise their skills while supporting local and regional charities. However, this year the sun hid behind grey clouds, bringing drizzle and then heavier showers. Irrespective of the typically unpredictable Hope Valley weather, it didn’t handicap the charity supporting golf teams - when they teed-off and drove golf balls up hill and down dale.

The golfers enjoyed free on-course refreshments, before they tested their skills to beat the odds on the downhill 18th, by reaching the ‘green in one’ with a golf driver. Upon retiring to the clubhouse, everyone enjoyed a three-course meal followed by tombola. The tombola table was stacked with goodies, with every ticket rewarding entrants with a prize. It was clear that everyone had enjoyed a day filled with fun, with every penny raised being donated to charity.

Rotarian Chris Jones, who jointly organised the charity golf day, thanked everyone for making a huge difference to the numerous good causes supported by the members of Vulcan Rotary. Chris then declared that the event had been a double success. The golfers had a fun day in the fresh air; while Vulcan Rotarians raised £2,200 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charitable Trust, Cavendish Cancer Care and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Ends

Note to News Desk:

Further information about this charity event, or the Rotary Club of Sheffield Vulcan, is available from Ian Ord on iangord@icloud.com (077 994 265 45), and/or the Charity Golf Day organiser Chris Jones, who returns from holiday on 30th July. Chris’s email address is: chrisbjones23@gmail.com

Do not hesitate to contact Chris or Ian for further information. The image I’ve attached is free of copyright.