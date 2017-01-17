Sheffield's Kelham Island named in top ten coolest places in Britain

Sheffield's Kelham Island has been named as one of the top ten coolest places in Britain.

The former industrial area has been reinvented as one of the UK's hippest areas - and its revival has earned it eighth spot in TravelSupermarket’s Hip Hangout Neighbourhood Index, which showcases the most up-and-coming neighbourhoods in the UK and Europe.

Kelham Island has become a magnet as a hip hangout.

Kelham Island beats two London hotspots and Manchester’s Northern Quarter in the rankings.

The Index ranks the hippest areas to explore in the UK and Europe.

Taking first place on the UK list is Manchester’s Ancoats district, followed in second place by Leith in Edinburgh. Top of the European Index was Kreuzberg in Berlin, followed by Riga, Latvia in second, just pipping Ancoats into third place.

Emma Coulthurst from TravelSupermarket says the aim of the Index is to inspire city breakers with ideas for new places to discover; “The Index will hopefully put Kelham Island even more on the map and encourage new and return visitors to the city”.

Craft and Dough is a popular hangout.

She continues; “We scoured the UK to find the most current, independent-feeling neighbourhoods. The destinations on the list are exciting areas, unspoiled by commercialism, where locals love to hang out. They offer an eclectic range of food and entertainment”.

“You’ll be pleased to know that we didn’t base the ranking on beard-to-face and pints of craft beer ratios! Instead, we looked at everything from independent coffee shops to vintage fashion outposts and the local creative culture – the things that set a hip destination apart from the rest of the pack”.

“Anywhere with ‘Peak Hipster’ status, such as London’s Shoreditch, didn’t make the cut – places like this are now overrun by chains. Instead, we wanted to find those areas where locals love to hang out due to the area’s independent creative spirit. And I absolutely promise you won’t have to grow a moustache to go to any of them!”

Wendy Ulyett, marketing manager at Marketing Sheffield says of the result; “We are really pleased that Kelham has made it into the top 20 Hip Hang-outs list, and from the minute you arrive in the Quarter, it is easy to see why. With the mix of people and places; full of, atmosphere and fabulous quality, it’s a great demonstration of the influence of Sheffield’s fine heritage playing its part in a modern, independent and lively future. Definitely a place to see and be seen in!”

The Grind Cafe is another popular Kelham Island venue.

TravelSupermarket has also partnered with UK travel blogger The Cosy Traveller to create bespoke guides for the top ten in the index.

Here are The Cosy Traveller’s top spots for Kelham Island:

● Best spots for a caffeine hit: Locally roasted coffee beans combine with uber-rustic features for a stylish hideaway at The Grind Cafe. A hot beverage is best enjoyed with one of the cafe’s famous breakfast waffles, topped with bacon and maple syrup.

● Most Instagrammable places to visit: Considering its (vague) island status, Instagram shots of Kelham Island are best snapped via bridges over the River Don at sunrise or sunset. Bonus points if you can get Cornish Place or local events venue The Chimney House in shot too.

● Mouth-watering must-eats/drinks: There’s definitely no shortage of these on Kelham Island! Craft & Dough is trend central, with incredible artisan pizzas made with innovative toppings. Nearby Urban ¼ is the place to go for handcrafted build-your-own burgers, milk bottle ice shakes and Sheffield Dry Gin.

The full guide to Kelham Island and more info on the rankings for UK and Europe can be found at: https://www.travelsupermarket.com/en-gb/holidays/city-breaks/hip-hangout-guide/