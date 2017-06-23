Sheffield’s man with a pram raises cancer cause cash with book

A Sheffield man’s autobiography is raising money to help improve the lives of people affected by cancer.

Known locally as the man with the pram, John Burkhill last year released his anecdotal book.

Entitled ‘Distance no object: Sheffield’s man with the pram’, every penny for each copy sold goes directly to John’s goal of raising £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support.

So far the book has raised over £13,000 for the charity and has received some fantastic reviews from those who have purchased it.

The book is full of moving memories, insightful pictures from John’s own archive and a fair old dose of Yorkshire humour.

John, from Handsworth, aged 78, said: “I’ve been really touched by some of the comments of people who’ve read the book, many of whom have said it made them laugh and cry.

“It’s incredible to think so many people have bought it.”

A spokesman for the charity said: “From his early days in Sheffield to his antics as a teenager, his fundraising races and walks across the country, to the celebrities (and royals) he’s rubbed shoulders with along the way, it really is quite a story.”

Distance No Object: Sheffield’s Man with the Pram’ is available from Waterstones, in the upper arcade of Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Orchard Square, The Moor Market, Sheffield Scene and online at Amazon.

It is priced at £9.99.

The charity, Macmillan Cancer Support, improves the lives of people affected by cancer by providing practical, medical, emotional and financial support.