Monty Python star Michael Palin has said it is a 'great honour' to be awarded for his outstanding contribution to travel writing.

The 73-year-old actor and writer, who is from Sheffield, was presented with the lifetime prize by TV adventurer and photographer Levison Wood at the Edward Stanford Travel Writing Awards at London Olympia on Thursday.

Mr Palin's work as a keen explorer since 1980 has included such famed book and television series' as Around The World In 80 Days.