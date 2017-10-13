Sheffield's Tramlines Festival and Leadmill miss out on top awards

Sheffield's Tramlines Festival and the city's iconic Leadmill club just missed out on two top industry awards last night.

Tramlines was up for the best multi-venue festival gong at the Live Music Business Awards but just missed out with Bristol's Dot to Dot Festival taking the award.

The Leadmill was a nominee in the best venue teamwork category but lost out to Rock City in Nottingham.

The awards were given out at the Radisson Blu Portman Hotel in London.

But it is not all bad news for the Tramlines as the festival is in line for both the best medium-sized and best metropolitan festival accolades at the UK Festival Awards due to be held at the Printworks London venue on November 30.

Members of the public can still vote for the festival to win in their two nominated categories at the UK Festival Awards at http://www.festivalawards.com/vote/