Sheffield's Tramlines Festival up for trio of awards

Sheffield's celebrated Tramlines Festival is up for three top industry awards.

The annual event has been nominated for both the best medium-sized and best metropolitan festival accolades at the UK Festival Awards due to be held at the Printworks London venue on November 30.

Tramlines is also up for the best multi-venue festival gong at the Live Music Business Awards. Sheffield's iconic Leadmill venue is also in line for an award in the best venue teamwork at a major club at the same ceremony.

They will find out the results later tonight at the Radisson Blu Portman Hotel in London.

The annual Tramlines Festival takes place in July and involves gigs in a series of different city centre venues, including the Leadmill, with headliners playing in Ponderosa Park.

Members of the public can still vote for the festival to win in their two nominated categories at the UK Festival Awards at http://www.festivalawards.com/vote/