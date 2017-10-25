Sheffield school pupils prepare for Royal Albert Hall performance

Youngsters at Sheffield primary schools are busy practicing hitting the high notes in preparation for a performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Children at Parson Cross Church of England Primary, in Parson Cross, Lound Junior School, in Chapeltown, Nether Green Junior School, in Nether Green and Carfield Primary, in Meersbrook are performing at the world famous venue as part of the Music For Youth Proms on November 13.

All year six pupils and a handful of year five pupils from Parson Cross C of E Primary are among those taking part.

For many it will be there first visit to London and staff are delighted the school was successful in its application to take part.

They will join dozens of other children from across the region who are part of the South Yorkshire Music Hubs.

The Sheffield Youth Jazz Collective - made up of youngsters across the city - will also be performing.

In preparation for their big performance youngsters are coming together for a huge rehearsal at Magna on November 6.