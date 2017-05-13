Sheffield schoolboy gearing up for lead role in musical

A schoolboy from Sheffield is preparing to take to the stage in one of Britain's best-loved musicals.

Alex Marriott, from Hackenthorpe, will take the lead role in Dronfield Musical Theatre Group's latest production of Oliver.

The Halfway Junior School pupil is no stranger to the limelight having appeared in various musical and also alongside X-Factor group G4.

For his latest performance, the nine-year-old share the role of Oliver with Jack Ballin.

Proud mum Gemma said: "He has been singing and songwriting ever since he could speak and has always loved music and performing.

"He attends Fusion Youth Theatre in Sheffield were he develops his singing and acting skills - he has previously performed at the Lyceum in the Children's Chorus of La Boheme, performed in a couple of musicals with Fusion at the Library Theatre - most recently in Bugsy Malone, performed solo with X-factor's G4 on their Christmas by Candlelight Tour at Lincoln and Derby Cathedral and sang the classic solo Walking in the Air at the Sheffield City Hall with a live orchestra as part of the Snowman UK Tour last December.

"He also has plans to audition for a couple of West End musicals later this year."

"Alex has also recently been recognised by the Westfield Group of Schools for his achievements - his school nominated him to go up against eight children from other schools in the category of talent.

"Alex performed Walking in the Air solo at the achievement evening held recently and won the overall award for outstanding contribution to talent."

Oliver is on at the Dronfield Civic Hall from Wednesday, May 17 to Sunday, May 21.