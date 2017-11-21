Sheffield secondary school celebrates outstanding Ofsted report

Staff and pupils at a Sheffield school are celebrating its change in fortunes after it received a glowing report from inspectors.

Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, in Handsworth, has been rated as outstanding across the board in its latest Ofsted report.

It comes nine years after the school was placed in special measures and five years since it was hailed as 'good' in all areas.

Headteacher Anne Quaile said: "Everyone at the school is just elated.

"Most of the outstanding schools are in the south west of the city. This is an area of deprivation and low aspirations and we really wanted this outstanding rating.

"I think it will have a tremendous effect on the confidence of the area.

"People know that their kids are going to an outstanding school and producing outstanding learners."

Inspectors praised the 'extremely positive' relationships between teachers and pupils, the 'exemplary' behaviour of students who were found the 'thrive both academically and personally' and 'high quality' teaching.

The report said: "Pupils and staff describe the school community as a 'family'.

"Pupils from different backgrounds integrate very well with each other."

It added: "Teaching, learning and assessment across the school are of a very high quality.

"This is because teachers and leaders have a shared commitment to providing a first-class education.

"Consequently, pupils makes outstanding progress from their starting points."

Mrs Qualie said the school went 'back to basics' when it went into special measures in 2008 and teaching and learning became the main focus.

She said: "Everyone rose to the challenge.

"We've really had the support of the community, parents and the kids as well.

"What has been so pleasing about the Ofsted report is that they recognised that we have a really strong family ethos.

"We believe the school is a family - whether it's the staff of pupils we all work together."

Mrs Quaile added that the school may now become a teaching school.

"We are elated, however the school doesn't stand still. We have always been ahead of the game," she said,

"We are always looking for the next step and we are looking at applying to become a teaching school."

Inspectors said to further improve the school must work of the progress and attendance of pupils who have special educational needs or disabilities and to continue to share best practice in teaching.