Departed rock n roll legend David Bowie's legacy will live on at a South Yorkshire show with a Sheffield slant.

Friday April 14 sees the city host Holy Holy's "authentic" reprise of his early work by those who know the impressive back catalogue best - Spiders From Mars drummer Woody Woodmansey and The Man Who Sold The World bassist, long-time producer Tony Visconti (here marked by ultimate Bowie quiz soundtracked by the band's Five Years rendition at first gig after their mentor's death).

And they will be joined by vocalist Glenn Gregory, co-founder and lead singer of Sheffield's seminal synthpop band Heaven 17, for his home town rendition of ground-breaking album "The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars".

The celebrity combo is completed by guitarist James Stevenson from The Alarm, Gene Loves Jezebel, Gen X, The Cult and Chelsea with Berenice Scott and Jessica Morgan on keyboards.

Spirit of '69 to 73 will be evoked by such world class musicians. As Visconti, partial inspiration for anthemic Heroes song, says: "We're not a tribute band. We are the real deal. Together we dragged the whole world through musical technicolour in a career that defined a generation and inspired countless others".

He worked closely with Bowie throughout his career, co-producing classic albums aplenty from ‘David Bowie’ (1969) to last year's ‘Black Star’ legacy LP via , ‘David Live’ (74), ‘Young Americans’ (75), ‘Low’ (77), ‘Heroes’ (77), ‘Stage’ (78), ‘Lodger’ (79), ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (80), ‘Heathen’ (2002), ‘Reality’ (2003) and ‘The Next Day’ (2013).

2014 saw Woody and Tony form Holy Holy specifically to perform live ‘The Man who Sold the World’ album, graced on disc by late great Mick Ronson's guitar riffs. The band's short UK tour was subsequently followed by extensive gigging here as well as in Japan, US and Canada.

As The Spiders all hailed from Hull, its ‘City of Culture 2017’ designation is being celebrated by two Stardust shows, which both sold out within day of ticket release.

Now Steel City is set to stage live rendition of the landmark LP in its entirety, allowing generations of fans to revisit and discover talent that shaped face of modern music.

Sheffield University Union's The Octagon, Fusion, Foundry & Interval Bar Studio is venue for the supergroup, taking their name from Bolan-inspired '71 glam single that saw androgynous pioneer Bowie perform the track on regional TV, controversially wearing the dress that would later adorn The Man Who Sold the World iconic album.

Sheffield singer Glenn Gregory will sprinkle Stardust on Ziggy show

The rest, as they say, is rock n roll history. Tickets, priced £27.50, are available on http://www.ticketweb.co.uk/ and 0844 4771000.

