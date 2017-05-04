Sheffield sex beast jailed for raping 'vulnerable man' he was staying with

A 43-year-old Sheffield man has been jailed for raping a 'vulnerable man' he had tricked into taking him in, just weeks after he was released from prison on license.

John Andrew Chinn, of no fixed address, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court to receive his sentence after pleading guilty to one count of rape and two counts of assault at an earlier hearing.

Chinn had been released from prison on licence in July 2015, with conditions to reside at a specific address in Sheffield.

Within days, he was in breach of his conditions and officers were actively seeking to arrest him, but could not locate him.

In early August 2015, officers went to the victim’s address after reports of concern.

Chinn was found at the property and the victim was badly beaten.

Chinn was arrested and recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Yvonne Fairbrother said: “Chinn befriended his victim, who is a vulnerable man, in 2015, convincing him he was homeless and needed somewhere to stay.

“Chinn then subjected his victim to repeated assaults and sexual violence, who was terribly frightened and felt unable to tell anyone what was happening to him.

“I’m pleased Chinn admitted these violent and sexual offences and that he is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm.”

Judge David Dixon sentenced Chinn to 18 years in prison during this afternoon's hearing.