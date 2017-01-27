Sheffield show for Yorkshire favourites Hope&Social

“We do things bands do, but so much more,” promise Hope&Social, the band chosen to write and record the official Yorkshire Festival 2014 song, The Big Wide.

“We’re a band and as well as the proper bandy-type things like gigging, touring, playing festivals, making and releasing records, we like to involve people in most everything that we do – and they never cease to amaze us.

“We have fun and make art. We create events to remember.

“We talk about what we do and stuff we care about.

“We’re a people band, we like people and we like to involve people; to sing and play on our records, to be in the videos, to make events and projects life changing and affirming.”

And the blue jacket-wearing Leeds six-piece – characterised by their pay-what-you-want approach to their music – are bringing this refreshing vision to The Greystones in Sheffield as part of their 2017 Feel Tour.

Hope&Social play The Greystones, Sheffield, on Tuesday, January 31.

Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are £13 from www.wegottickets.com/event/376290

