Sheffield slapheads are champion fundraisers with latest hospice donation in memory of friend

It started out as a gesture of solidarity for a friend but it has grown to become a major fundraiser for St Luke’s Hospice.

The Slaphead Fundraisers began raising money for Sheffield’s only hospice back in 2008 when they all shaved their heads at Frecheville Sports & Social Club in support of friend Roger Hobson, who had been diagnosed with cancer and was worried about losing his hair.

Since then the group have raised an amazing £13,000 for St Luke’s in memory of Roger and other much missed friends with a host of activities, including their annual Slaphead Golf Open Day, which is held at Birley Wood Golf Club.

And the £5,000 proceeds from the 2016 event were recently handed over to hospice representative Lydia Porter.

“The Slaphead Fundraisers have demonstrated consistently how enthusiastic their support for St Luke’s is,” said hospice Community Fundraising Manager Megan Senior.

“We are delighted that they will be supporting us again with their next Golf Day in July.

“Every penny they raise really will make an enormous difference to the lives of St Luke’s patients and their families, people who, like their friend Roger, have experienced the outstanding levels of care we deliver.”