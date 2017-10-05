Sheffield social worker nominated for national award for outstanding work with children

A social worker from Sheffield has been selected as a finalist in the Social Worker of the Year Awards 2017 as a result of his outstanding work with children.

Dean Radford from Sheffield City Council will find out if he has won the award for the Newly Qualified Children’s Social Worker of the Year on 24 November. And if he has been successful he will also be up against 15 others for the ’Overall Social Worker of the Year’ award.

Carly Speechley, Director of Children and Families at Sheffield City Council, manages children’s social care services and more than 200 social workers. She said: “Dean works tirelessly to improve the lives of children and make sure they get the support they need. In one particular case Dean went above and beyond the call for a child who sadly lost their mum to cancer and had no one in the country to care for them. Using his assertiveness, knowledge and friendly persuasion Dean has worked to ensure the family had all the services that they needed. He has dealt with some tricky circumstances and some sad situations and throughout has remained positive, professional and totally committed to the children and their families.”

Councillor Jackie Drayton, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families at Sheffield City Council, said: “Congratulations to Dean on his nomination. He is a shining example of our social workers and what they do to help our most vulnerable children, young people and families.

“Good social work changes lives and whilst the career can be challenging, it can also be hugely rewarding for those who want to make a difference.”

Sally Robinson, Director of Child and Adult Services at Hartlepool Borough Council Tees Valley Local Authority Children’s Services and sponsor for the Newly Qualified Children’s Social Worker of the Year, said: “This award recognises some of the best work in children’s social care from those entering the profession and someone who consistently makes a positive difference to the lives of the children and families they support. To reach the finals is an outstanding achievement and something to be very proud of.”

The awards are judged by leading influencers including the Chief Social Workers Isabelle Trowler and Lyn Romeo and Maris Stratulis (England Manager, British Association of Social Workers). For more information about the Social Worker of the Year Awards please see www.socialworkawards.com.

The prestigious awards are the lead celebration of its kind in the social care sector, and recognises the achievements and successes of the profession’s most innovative and dedicated social workers.

If you are interested in a career in Social Work – whether you have experience or not. Visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/jobs for information about careers in Social work and to see what vacancies we have available.