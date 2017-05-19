Sheffield staff rally round for MS sufferer

Home Office staff based in Sheffield are rallying round and riding out to raise funds for a colleague suffering a regressive form of Multiple Sclerosis.

Claire Ripley is a member of the Vulcan House casework team who should be in the bloom of life but instead is in need of private stem cell treatment in Russia to assist with her illness.

MS has dramatically altered Claire’s quality of life, affecting her mobility and leaving her in constant pain. It has left her in a wheelchair and means she needs specialised transport to and from work at her own cost. The treatment Claire is seeking will give her back her quality of life and mobility but costs £22,000.

To help towards the treatment cost Home Offaice staff around the country have arranged the “All Roads Lead To Sheffield - A Ride for Claire”, which will be held on June 21.

Cyclists will depart their different locations at around 8am and arrive at the Penny Black pub in Sheffield for a ‘grand arrivee’. There are five teams of cyclists riding nearly 500 miles covering the following sections: Croydon to Bedford; Bedford to Sheffield; Liverpool to Sheffield; Hull to Sheffield; Durham to Sheffield.

A spokesman said: “Some of these sections are quite extreme either due to the topography or the distance or both. We are intending to put ourselves through a day of pure hell to encourage as many donations to the gofundme page as humanly possible. It is a chance to show the family that we really look after one of our own.”

Donations can be made to the gofundme page via https://www.gofundme.com/help-me-to-live-life-without-ms-2wg3rpxt