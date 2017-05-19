Sheffield staff take on Three Peaks in the lashing rain

When Tim Pryor was diagnosed with cancer his world turned upside down.

Highly successful, motivated and a driving force for colleagues at Lloyds bank he now found his world changed beyond belief.

Used to being in control and calling the shots Tim was now in the cancer whirlwind.

However, in grim times come the greatest support and Lloyds Bank Commercial team decided now was the time to help. Led by Paul Stevenson they decided they needed a challenge so Lloyds Yorkshire Three Peaks was born.

The British Mountaineering Council describes the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge as ‘gruelling and formidable’. Twenty six miles over Yorkshire’s three highest peaks and all in fewer than 12 hours.

Combine this with torrential rain, high winds and ten mixed ability walkers and you have the Lloyd’s Commercial Team challenge event. The ten trekkers set off at 8am from the Golden Lion near Settle to scale Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

Totalling 5,200ft of climbing the team battled through the conditions to finish in a very respectable 10 hours and 58 minutes. Paul later explained: “The day just a brilliant thing to be involved in for the shared experience and companionship but the real purpose was to raise much needed funds for our charity, Cavendish Cancer Care.

“Many people will know our colleague Tim Pryor has his own battle with Cancer over recent years and he is a massive advocate of this cause, so taken by it that on his recent retirement he agreed to become Chairman. That is testament enough for us to feel that this is a cause we would like to support.”

The team smashed their £5,000 target reaching a potential £13,000 with their employer Lloyd’s match fundraising scheme. Cavendish cancer care, who deliver therapies to all those affected by a cancer diagnosis, are staggered by the generosity of the Lloyd’s walkers and their supporters.

Fundraiser Russ Hall said: “It’s not just the money these great people have donated to our local independent cancer charity. It’s the overwhelming feeling of endeavour and support that gives hope to so many cancer sufferers. Paul and the team have done an amazing thing.”

Cavendish, who operate from their Wilkinson Street centre will be able to provide 32 complete programmes of therapy to families affected by cancer with the money from the challenge. If you feel inspired to challenge yourself and support others in their darkest times get in touch with the Cavendish team on 0114 275 4070 or email on fundraising@cavcare.org.uk