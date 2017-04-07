Sheffield street dance kids are hoping to become the next TeenStar success

Sheffield street dance pair Martell Munroe and Kennedy Parkin are hoping to take the judges by storm as they bid for success in a prestigious talent show.

Martell, aged 12, from Arbourthorne and Kennedy, 13, from Ecclesfield, are set to compete in the regional finals of TeenStar in Dewsbury after impressing the panel at previous auditions.

Street dancers Martell Munroe,12 and Kennedy Parkin, 13, have got through to the regional finals of TeenStar. Picture: Chris Etchells

The dancing duo who met at Nikki Lynam School of Performing Arts in Rotherham, are set to take the stage again on April 30.

After excelling at swimming and trampolining, Martell's mum Claire, 40, said the youngster found a real passion and drive for dancing at the age of eight.

"He wasn't overly keen on football like his older brother and his older sister danced. My friend asked if he wanted to try dancing out so he went up to City Limits at Hillsborough when he was about eight," she said.

"He went for a few weeks and I didn't think much of it but his teachers were really impressed and said he was really good."

His love of dance continued to grow and Martell took further inspiration from the US hit TV show - Dance Moms. The reality show follows the lives of children performers and their mums across the US dancing in prestigious national competitions. It was here where mum Claire said Martell began mimicking some of the choreography and began to perfect much difficult moves and techniques such as the splits and pirouettes.

Martell then moved to NLSPA in Rotherham where he met TeenStar dance partner Kennedy. The youngster has since danced in Disney Land Paris and attended a workshop run by famous street dance act Diversity.

But away from dancing, the Springs Academy pupil has always looked out for his mum. Claire was diagnosed with Crohn's disease over around 17 years ago.

"He's a pain in the bum as any 12-year-old boy is but he's really down to earth. He knows because of my illness we can't always do what he wants to do and he understands that.

"We go up to bed at roughly the same time and he always checks on me before he goes to sleep and asks if I need anything. He's a great lad.

Kennedy, who goes to Ecclesfield School, has been dancing since the age of three but only took up street less than three years ago.

Claire added: "They're like peas in a pod and they're great friends but they don't half bicker! Myself and Kennedy's mum have a good laugh about it.

"They can't make their mind up what they're going to wear or what move should come next but they really compliment each other when they perform - they're both absolutely brilliant dancers.

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of Martell. Him and Kennedy have worked so hard to get where they are."

Martell, who already teaches younger kids at his dancing school, wants to be a director after pursuing a career in dance.

Sheffield X Factor star Lucy Spraggan was first noticed at the TeenStar competitions and previous winners include singing superstar Birdy.

Usually known for being solely a singing competition, TeenStar for the first time has welcomed dance acts.

Chris Grayston, events co-ordinator for TeenStar, said: “We been looking to find an act that has something unique to offer, like acts such as singers Birdy that can go all the way, with both the ability to deliver a strong live performance but also potential to become a professional recording artist or dance act.

“Now with the addition of dance acts, these shows are going to be so exciting to watch and judge. There is so much talent out there, I am sure we can find that star again."