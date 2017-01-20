Sheffield teacher named as Yorkshire’s ‘souper star’

New Covent Garden Soup has been on the hunt for local ‘Souper Stars’ from all over the country; community heroes who go above and beyond to help others or have achieved something remarkable, and Sheffield teacher Paul Murray-Stringer has been named as a worthy winner.

Whether it’s a hero who has successfully raised funds for a local or national cause, provided care and support for those in the community or simply pushed themselves to the limit to achieve something special – New Covent Garden Soup want to celebrate the most Souper people from across the country to say ‘thank you!’ for everything they do.

Nominated by his wife Jane for his incredible work with children in the local community, Paul is a teacher at a school in a low income area and has many foreign students whom he has helped adjust to life here in the UK. He cares deeply about his children and is always going above and beyond for them. In his spare time, he coaches junior roller derby and works with the kids to build their self-confidence and their skills; Paul is undoubtedly a worthy Souper Star.

Paul commented on his win: “I’m so thrilled to have been nominated! In school, I see so many teenagers who struggle to respect each other and take pride in themselves. Because roller derby is so physical, it teaches them to be more self-confident and less afraid of failure, and because the boys and girls practice together, it teaches them to respect the opposite sex in a way that they wouldn’t learn elsewhere.”

Twelve regional finalists have been chosen from across the UK; each to be rewarded with an all-expenses paid ‘Souper Stars’ award ceremony dinner and mini break in central London in January with a guest of their choice. On the night, one overall winning ‘Souper Star’ will also be announced; receiving a further £2,500 to donate to a charity of their choice and £2,500 of gift card vouchers to treat themselves to a well-deserved reward.

Psychologist Honey Langcaster-James, who will speak at the awards dinner and choose the overall prize-winning ‘Souper Star’, commented: “The importance of good deeds in society cannot be overstated and sometimes it can be the smallest gesture that can go the longest way. I’m really proud to be a part of New Covent Garden Soup’s mission to celebrate those who go above and beyond by helping and supporting others, and in some instances even changing lives. Paul is one such person and I’m very much looking forward to meeting him in January.”

