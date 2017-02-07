Sheffield theatre group raising cash for worthy causes

It costs more and more each year to put on a show in Sheffield, but Splinters Theatre Group also know that when times are hard for them, times must be hard for local charities too.

Over the past year, Splinters Theatre Group have done all they can by way of making biscuits to sell at rehearsals, having bucket collections at their productions and organising a Christmas Sweater sponsored walk for their cast to raise money for St Lukes Hospice.

The group usually only perform one show a year, which this year helped them raise £471.88 for the charity but after their 25th anniversary one off production 2 years ago, they decided to try a second annual show again, which has allowed the group to raise yet another £220 for St Lukes.

Both cheques were handed over by members of the cast, who are delighted to have been able to help such an amazing cause.

The second cheque was handed over mid dress rehearsal for their next production ‘Rock of Ages’ an awesome show stuffed with classic 80’s rock hits by groups such as Poison, Foreigner, and White Snake, which they perform at the Octagon on the February 22-25, so if you want to catch it, you can get still your tickets by calling 07790 413537 or emailing tickets@splinterstheatre.co.uk.