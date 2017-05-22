Sheffield to sizzle in heatwave - but how long will it last?

After weeks of chilly weather and last week's relentless heavy rain summer will arrive in style this week.

Sheffield will bask in brilliant sunshine this week with temperatures following an upward trend as we head towards the Bank Holiday weekend.

Today temperature will hit 21C today and despite a dip back down to 19C tomorrow it will get warmer once again after that.

By Friday temperatures will be up to 23C and it looks set to be even hotter on Saturday with highs of around 24C.

But will the glorious weather last right through the Bank Holiday weekend?

Early indications are that the warm spell of weather will last well into next week.

Sunday will be another very warm and sunny day and although Bank Holiday Monday will be a little bit cooler it will still be a pleasant 21C.

Temperatures in Sheffield look set to stay the right side of 20C until at least Wednesday next week according to then latest long-range forecast.