Rail passengers have been hit by long delays today, after a freight train derailed near Sheffield.

Services between Sheffield and Leeds were unable to operate for several hours this morning, due to what East Midlands trains, described as the 'low speed derailment' of a freight train.

The train is understood to have come of its tracks at around 9am.

Customers travelling between Sheffield and Leeds were forced to find alternative routes, as a result.

Lines were re-opened as normal at around 1pm.