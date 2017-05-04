Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder 'returning to playing' in celebrity game at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is returning to playing action by taking part in a celebrity game to raise money for charity at Bramall Lane.

The manager, widely regarded as a ‘legend’ after guiding United to the League One title, has agreed to play for the Blades legends team at the club's home stadium in a special fixture against TV stars and other famous faces to raise money for the Once Upon a Smile charity and the club’s own academy.

Lining up alongside Chris will be Chris Morgan, Paddy Kenny, Tony Agana, Carl Asaba, Rob Page, David Holdsworth, Rob Kozluk, Peter Beagrie, Michael Tonge, Leigh Bromby and Chris Armstrong.

Representing national charity Once Upon a Smile, will be Emmerdale actors Danny Miller and Antony Quinlan, Hollyoaks stars Nico Mirallegro, Ben Ryan Davies, Cam Moore, Ayden Callahan, Luke Jerdy, Duayne Boa and This is England’s Tommy Turgoose.

The celebrity line-up will also feature Dean Smith from BBC’s Last Tango in Halifax, The Voice presenter Cel Spellman, Jake Quickenden from The X Factor and I’m a Celebrity, Charlie Quirke from Birds of a Feather and Shane Richie Junior.

Dave McCarthy, operations director at Sheffield United, said: “He’s one of our own – literally. We are delighted that Chris is lining up for our legends team We’re so excited about the charity match as it’s not only great to see former United players come back to Bramall Lane and watch the celebrities battle it out, but it’s all for a great cause."

As well as general admission to the ground’s South Stand, fans can buy VIP tickets which will give them the chance to meet the players from both teams and watch the match from padded executive seats. The VIP package also includes pre-and post-match hospitality in the Platinum Suite.

More than 4000 fans attended last year's charity match, which featured actor and well-known United fan Sean Bean. This year's game is on Saturday, May 13, at 2pm. Tickets are £6 for adults and £3 for fans aged under 16. Contact the ticket office or pay on the day.