Sheffield United striker Ched Evans warns women about 'putting themselves in danger' by drinking because there are 'genuine rapists out there'

Sheffield United striker Ched Evans has reportedly warned women they are putting themselves in danger by drinking because there are "genuine rapists out there."

Last year, Evans was found not guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in a hotel in 2011.

Ched Evans with Natasha Massey.

Prosecutors had said she was too drunk to consent but this was denied by Evans. It was the footballer's second trial having been convicted the first time in 2012 and sentenced to five years in jail. This conviction was subsequently quashed and a retrial ordered.

Speaking about his experience to a national newspaper, Evans said: "A lot of work needs to be done in relation to consent because I definitely think that the police have an agenda to find ways to charge people and the easiest one is the drunk one.

"I also think that women need to be made aware of the dangers they can put themselves in because there are genuine rapists out there who prey on girls who have been drinking."

The woman at the centre of Evans' case has reportedly had to move home multiple times after being named on social media.

Evans, who is a father with fiancee Natasha Massey, has now re-signed for Sheffield United from Chesterfield.