Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United fans thanked for 'exemplary behaviour'

Police have thanked Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United fans for their 'exemplary behaviour' at today's Yorkshire derby.

The South Yorkshire constabulary said the match passed 'without incident' and no arrests were made.

This comes after officers had to issue five dispersal orders and make one arrest during last Sunday's Steel City derby.

Sheffield superintendent Paul McCurry, the silver commander for today’s game, said: "I want to thank both clubs’ supporters for a great atmosphere at the game, and really high standards of behaviour all round.

"There were no arrests, and it was fantastic that fans arrived in good time, respected the search operation and listened to the directions given by the stewards.

“I would also like to thank the officers from other police forces – West Yorkshire, Humberside, Cleveland and Durham, and the police support unit from eastern England – who came to Hillsborough to help make sure that everyone could experience a safe and enjoyable afternoon of football.”