Sheffield women mean business with lifestyle and shopping event

A group of up-and-coming Sheffield businesswomen are showcasing their wares at a special women's lifestyle and well-being shopping event tomorrow, Wednesday.

One of the group, Katie Conway, said: "It can be lonely running a small business on your own and putting a sale together takes a lot of doing.

"It all started when following the death of my father I decided that I needed to get cracking again. I arranged a sale at my house and invited a few other women in business to come and sell with me.

"The evening was a great success and we decided to hire our local scout hut and expand our group. We now have 10 of us, in our planning meetings we laugh a lot and it has been great fun.

"We are all very supportive of each other and we all bring different skills to the team. Together we have become far more than the sum of all our parts.

"One of my lecturers once said to me if someone can do something better than you let them or you dilute down what you are good at. But that can come with a big price tag. It has been great to share out the tasks, learn from each other and share our skills.

"One of the best things is that there is no room for procrastination with our group. I found a hypnotherapy session on stopping procrastination. I haven't downloaded it yet. The irony of that is not lost on me.

"In our group of vibrant women so full of energy and ideas we have already achieved so much. We laugh about our plans for expansion.

"Evette speaks wistfully of hiring a showground for women in business,, having inspirational speakers and I hope a spot of gin.

"I tell my boys that balance is the key to life and our little group has wonderful balance. I am not sure that we will fill the showground but I do know that we are not done yet, this is just our beginning."

The event takes place at Fulwood Scout Hut, 551 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3QH, tomorrow, with two sessions running from 11.30am to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm.

On offer are:

* Clothes, with an opportunity to influence next season's designs, bring ideas or requests.

* Accessories, jewellery and a ways to wear a scarf tutorial to complete your favourite outfits, by What Women Want, www.facebook.com/whatwomenwant123

* Infinite By Forever Skincare consultations, including free mini facials or hand massage and weight and fitness advice. http://www.suzanneharwood.myforever.biz/personal-website

* Partylite Candles, inviting visitors to find their signature fragrance for their home, offering a range of candles and home decor.

* Cocoa Spink artisan chocolates, offering a chance to taste and buy their chocolates and brownies.

* Free photoshoots from Deborah Stone Photography, plus an opportunity to buy vouchers for yourself or as presents. https://www.facebook.com/DeborahStonePhotography/

* Inspirational interior styling advice with Number 91 Interior Styling. Bring a photo and your ideas for a room for a free 20-minute consultation or book a home visit with Evette.

* A chance to book a workshop with Fiddlesticks and learn a new skill. Bring any knitting, crochet or craft problem to a clinic on the day.

* Holiday Shoes UK will be presenting new range of footwear.

For further details, visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/events/141043216462594/