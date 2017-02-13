Sheffield women’s organisation raises over £1,600 for the Cathedral Archer Project

The Women’s Institute on Ecclesall Road (WIER) has raised over £1,600 for its 2016 charity of the year, the Cathedral Archer Project.

Their 70 members held a jumble sale, cake stall and regular craft and £1 tables. They also donated bags of toiletries and food at Christmas.

WIER President Sue Hughes said: “Many of our members are actively involved, as individuals, in local charities and community organisations. Throughout the year, we have enjoyed working together as a group to support this very worthwhile cause.”

The WI members have chosen the Friends of the Porter Valley to be their charity for 2017.