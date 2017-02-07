Sheffield youngster braves the shave all in the name of cancer charity

A twelve-year-old boy ‘braved the shave’ for Macmillan Cancer Support and donated his hair to Little Princess Trust.

Jorge Silva-Bland has been growing his hair since he was 10 years old. Two years later and 12 inches at its longest it all came off on February 1.

Jorge started growing his hair in August 2015 with the idea of donating it to the Little Princess Trust who make free wigs for children and adults who have lost their hair during cancer treatments.

Not happy with just seven inches that is the minimum he could donate, he continued growing it for 17 months in total reaching 12 inches at its longest.

During this time his uncle developed bladder cancer, so hearing about others Braving the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support he decided he would also shave it off to try to raise some money.

A spokesman for the charity said: “On February 1 this remarkable young man, surrounded by friends and family, had it all shaved off at Toni and Guy hairdressers in Sheffield. They even let his sister and his best friend shave some too.

“He has already raised just over £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support and his hair is in the post, off to support those suffering with cancer.

“He would like to thank the many generous strangers that donated money on the day outside Toni and Guys, and to friends, family, teachers and many more people who have supported this cause. Also it seems to have inspired others to consider donating and shaving which is a great legacy of the day.”

