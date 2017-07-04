Shocked residents react to allegation of rape at Doncaster bar

Shocked residents have responded to the news that an 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a Doncaster bar, which has since been served with a three-month closure notice.

The young woman was reportedly raped at Shooters bar in Silver Street on Sunday, June 25.

Following the rape allegation, and a number of licensing issues, police have served the Shooters Bar on Silver Street with a closure notice that is set to expire at midday on September 28. Picture: Darren Burke

The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers and two men, aged 26 and 27, have been arrested in connection with the incident, police have confirmed.

They have since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Shooters was issued with a three month closure notice on Thursday, June 29 after a police order was granted by the courts.

Residents have spoken out about their horror over the allegation.

Speaking on Facebook, Helen Adams said: "Poor lass hope she's getting the help she needs. How does this happen in a bar?"

Verity Scanlon added: "Oh god that's terrible, hope the poor girl is getting plenty of support."

Callum Degnan said: "Bad thing to happen that, no wonder they're temporarily closed."

Sara Tracey said: "Poor girl hope she gets all the support she needs."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Shooters Bar in Silver Street will remain closed for the next three months to everyone except police and council officials, including licensing staff, as an expedited review of its license is also carried out.

"The order was applied for in relation to ongoing licensing issues and following the alleged rape.

"The closure notice, granted under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, could be extended after three months if a further application is made."

The closure notice expires at midday on September 2

Shooters describes itself as 'the only shot bar in Doncaster', and is open from 8pm-2am except for Mondays and Wednesdays when it is closed.

Shooters have also been contacted for a comment.

In order for a closure order to be granted, magistrates' must be satisfied that one of the following sets of criteria have been met:

- that a person has engaged, or (if the order is not made) is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises, or

- that the use of the premises has resulted, or (if the order is not made) is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public, or

- that there has been, or (if the order is not made) is likely to be, disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises,

Three months is the maximum length an establishment can be closed for as part of the act, however the police and/or local authority can apply for it to be extended up to a maximum of six months if it is deemed appropriate for them to do so.