Shocking details emerge of terrifying knife attack on Doncaster dog walker

Shocking details have emerged about the horrifying moment a dog walker was stabbed multiple times in the stomach while taking his pet for a stroll in Doncaster.

The 43-year-old victim was walking his pet pooches near the Tesco at Woodfield Plantation in Balby when he was attacked by two men and left with stab wounds to the stomach.

Carolyne Phillips shared a post on Facebook from her sister giving details about the attack on her husband who is called Steve.

The post described how the victim was walking their two dogs - a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and a Labrador - when two men approached him.

It continues: "Our Labrador pulled to fuss as he does being a ten-month-old puppy, my hubby apologised as one lad pushed the dog away and then - as Steve thought - punched him twice in the stomach and both ran off down the track.

"Steve walked a few metres and realised his leg was hurt and then his stomach and the reality hit him.

"He was rushed to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital with five stab wounds to his stomach and one to his leg."

The post adds: "Steve is over six ft tall, goes to the gym every day and is a big fella - if he had been smaller he would be dead now.

"He worked for 14 years on the doors in the town centre and is a very handy fella so please everyone be vigilant - they obviously don't care who they attack.

"They are still out there so if anyone knows anything or can remember anything please let us know - a lot of people would have been picking there kids up around that time - you may remember these people.

"We as a family are still all in shock and very angry. Steve is alive and home but in a lot of pain and discomfort."

The attack happened at about 3pm on Friday, June 23.

The attackers are thought to be aged in their early twenties. Police said one was slim with mousy coloured hair and the other was of a large build with a bald head.

Both were wearing dark coloured t-shirts and tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 763 of 23 June or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.