Shocking level of violence revealed as South Yorkshire paramedics are punched, kicked and spat at

South Yorkshire paramedics were kicked, punched and spat at by patients and family members more than 200 times in four years, new statistics show.

South Yorkshire paramedics were kicked, punched and spat at by patients and family members more than 200 times in four years, new statistics show.

Charlie Carruth of Unison

Shock figures show paramedics in Sheffield alone were attacked on 40 occasions between April 2016 to 2017 - a 50 per cent rise on 2013/2014.

In just two separate incidents in the past year in Sheffield, Yorkshire Ambulance Service revealed a paramedic was punched in the face while another was kicked in the shoulder and spat at while dealing with emergency calls.

In the same year in Rotherham, an unruly patient became aggressive towards police officers and ambulance crews before biting a paramedic's index finger in a shocking show of violence.

South Yorkshire has seen assaults rise from 54 to 71 in four years - a 24 per cent increase.

In the past four years, Sheffield has seen 106 attacks on paramedics, Rotherham 43, Doncaster 41 and Barnsley 33.

One union boss claimed the 223 assaults published to The Star by Yorkshire Ambulance Service is just the 'tip of the iceberg'.

Charlie Carruth, Yorkshire regional organiser at healthcare union Unison said he 'wasn't surprised' by the figures and said violent assaults against front line paramedics out on the streets, inside ambulances and at A&E were 'going up and up'.

He called on more to be done to protect staff and for NHS bodies to follow through on criminal prosecutions.

"Unfortunately, I don't find it surprising at all. The number of violent assaults on NHS staff particularly front line paramedics has been going up and up," Mr Carruth said.

"Despite the protestations from the employers to do something about it, there hasn't been a zero tolerance policy brought in.

"We have a situation where the kind of figures that have been given today is just the tip of the iceberg. Violent assaults and the sheer aggression all the time is being experienced by paramedics and clearly from our point of view, somebody has to take a stand and be brave enough to say enough is enough and get people to behave.

"Some of these assaults, not all of them, are actually perpetrated by family members or friends who are high on drugs or drunk. They do need to have and not take out their stress on paramedics and other NHS workers. It's completely wrong."

Jackie Cole, South Yorkshire divisional commander at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “The safety of our employees is of paramount importance and we operate a zero tolerance policy.

“Ambulance service staff do a difficult job, often in challenging circumstances. Physical and verbal abuse against any member of NHS staff is completely unacceptable and we are doing everything we can to prevent this.

“We actively encourage staff to report all incidents of violent and aggressive behaviour and this includes any aspects of abuse however minor. Action will be taken against anyone who assaults our staff.”