Shops won’t take your old fivers – but Sheffield children’s hospital charity will

A charity is urging people to donate their old five pound notes as its last day as legal tender looms.

The Children’s Hospital Charity, the charity fundraising for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, will still be able to use the old paper £5 note for donations, despite them not being classed as legal tender from May 5th. After this date retailers and the public no longer have to accept the paper £5 note as payment or in change and the new polymer note will be the only £5 note with legal tender status.

Suzanne Jenkin, Supporter Services Manager at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We are so grateful for any donation, and if our supporters have any old £5 notes they don’t have chance to spend before the deadline, they can rest assured we will be able to put them to great use. Every penny raised by our charity helps make Sheffield Children’s Hospital even better, by funding enhancements that are over and above the standard NHS provision.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity funds four key areas, including new medical equipment, research into the prevention and cure of childhood illness and disease, new facilities and improvements to the environment.

Donations of old £5 notes can be made in charity tins in locations across the region, or in person at the charity office in Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s new outpatients department.

For more information on The Children’s Hospital Charity, please visit www.tchc.org.uk