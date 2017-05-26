Sir Cliff Richard and BBC back in court over coverage of denied sex assault claims at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground

Lawyers representing Sir Cliff Richard and the BBC are due back at the High Court three weeks after telling a judge of plans to call a truce in a legal battle.

The singer has sued over reports naming him as a suspected sex offender.

Lawyers say in late 2013 a man made an allegation to the Metropolitan Police, saying he had been sexually assaulted by Sir Cliff during a concert at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane football stadium when a child in 1985.

Metropolitan Police officers passed the allegation to South Yorkshire Police in July 2014. Sir Cliff denied the allegation "as soon as it was brought to his attention" and in June 2016 prosecutors announced that he would face no charges.

The singer, who has not appeared at any preliminary hearings, has taken legal action against the BBC and South Yorkshire Police over coverage of a raid at his apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014.

He says his right to respect for private life was infringed and wants "very substantial" damages.

Mr Justice Mann is listed to oversee the latest in a series of preliminary hearings at the High Court in London today.

Lawyers representing all sides had told Mr Justice Mann on May 5 that a one-month ceasefire had been agreed so negotiations could take place.

Sir Cliff's lawyers say he suffered "profound and long-lasting" harm and should get compensation.

South Yorkshire Police have apologised "wholeheartedly for the additional anxiety caused" by the force's "initial handling of the media interest" in its investigation into the singer.

BBC editors have said they will "defend ourselves vigorously." A spokeswoman said the BBC had reported Sir Cliff's "full denial of the allegations at every stage."