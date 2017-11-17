Six appear in court charged with burglary and theft offences across Sheffield

Six people have appeared in court charged with a mix of burglary and theft offences across Sheffield.

On Saturday, November 11, Benjamin Ray, aged 29, of Morgan Road, Southey Green, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of robbery, one count of burglary, one count of fraud, one count of possession of bladed article and one count of going equipped for theft.

Appearing alongside him was his co-accused Danielle Barton, 31, of Queen Mary Road, Manor. She is charged with two counts of theft from motor vehicle, one count of fraud, one count of burglary and one count of obstructing a police officer.

The charges related to reported offences carried out in Sheffield in October and November this year.

Both were remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 11 December.

Appearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday November 15, was Ashley Wood, 25, of Daresbury Road, Arbourthorne, charged with theft of a motorcycle.

Appearing alongside him was Aaron Wood, 28, of Errington Avenue, Arbourthorne, also charged with theft of a motorcycle.

Both were bailed with conditions to appear before the same court on Wednesday, 22 November.

The charges relate to a reported theft on Williamson Road in Nether Edge.

Also in court was Anthony Grayson, 31, of Daresbury Road, Arbourthorne. He appeared before magistrates in Sheffield charged with failing to supply a sample for drug testing. He was fined £85 costs.

In addition, a 17-year-old Sheffield boy has appeared before Sheffield Youth Court on Friday, November 17, charged with burglary and fraud.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to both offences. The burglary happened at a property in Sheffield on Thursday, November 9.

He has been bailed to appear for sentencing at Youth Court on Friday, December 8.