Snap up a visit to South Yorkshire animal sanctuary and see a baby alligator!

A South Yorkshire animal sanctuary has welcomed a very unusual visitor - a baby alligator!

The Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston, near Sheffield, has been loaned the American Alligator from the UK’s only Crocodile Zoo, Crocodiles of the World on Oxfordshire. It has been named Jackson after the US state capital of Mississippi where American Alligators are commonly found in the wild.

Visitors with the baby alligator.

They can live for up to 50 years in the wild and as long as 80 years in captivity and can grow to more than 12 feet long. Jackson is just two years old and only 16 inches long at the moment.

Visitors will be able to meet him during some of the twice daily 'Exotic Animal Encounters', along with lots of other creatures including snakes, insects, lizards, and hedgehog-like tenrec.