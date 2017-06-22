Sneaky South Yorkshire burglar issued with civil liberties injunction

A convicted burglar has been slapped with an order banning him from carrying out building work at other people's homes.

Terance Hodson, aged 57, of Barugh Green in Barnsley, has previously been convicted of distraction burglaries and has now been handed a three-year civil injunction with strict conditions around his behaviour.

The order, issued at Barnsley Magistrates' Court, bans Hodson from:-

*Approaching or otherwise communicating directly or indirectly with any person in England & Wales for the purpose of offering to undertake building, repair, maintenance or other property works or gardening works at any residential property

*Undertaking building, repair, maintenance or other property works or gardening works at any residential property in England & Wales for payment or payment in kind

*Wearing or using any item of clothing or equipment in England and Wales that would lead a person to reasonably believe that he works as a builder or for the utility services or as a council operative or other official for the purpose of gaining access to a residential property, or

*Attempting to gain access to any residential accommodation in England & Wales by requesting use of a toilet or provision of a glass of water.

PC Paul Davies said: “Hodson has previously been convicted of burglary offences in the Barnsley area and we wanted to make better use of existing legislation to try and prevent further offending of this nature."