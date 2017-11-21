South Tyneside model set to compete in World Supermodel final in China

Model Rachael Dawson is bound for the Far East after wowing judges to be named World Supermodel England.

The 20-year-old from Hebburn - who runs her own make-up business - represented Sunderland at the Supermodel England 2017 National Final after taking the Top Model of Sunderland at the Fairway Hotel in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Rachael Dawson, who has been crowned World Supermodel England 2017.

The final is now a year away and will be held in China, with Rachael already busy preparing herself for the competition which, if she wins, will see her sign a modelling contract with a top American firm.

Finalists competed in an evening wear round, designer collection round and also had to give an interview before the deciding panel.

Rachael said: “I didn’t even expect to win the Sunderland event so to get through to the national final was amazing.

“There is a lot of hard work that everyone has to put in to get to that stage that people probably don’t realise, such as appearances and charity events.

“In the final the competition was so high, but I managed to get in the top seven and then I was announced as the winner.”

After being given the shock news, former Hebburn Comprehensive School pupil Rachael said: “I was in total shock.

“I think I stood still for about five minutes!

“I was almost crying I was that emotional.”

Rachael will now travel all expenses paid to the 11th Annual World Supermodel Production, which is scheduled to take place in Macau, China in June 2018.

The winner of the prestigious event will scoop a year’s contract with New York-based modelling agency, NY Model Management.

She is hoping that boyfriend Liam, 22 and dad Brian will go along with her for moral support.

“Originally the final was supposed to be in May or June next year, but now it has changed to November,” said Rachael, who is sister to Brian, David, Mark, Donna, Jane and Lynn.

“I’m glad because that wouldn’t have been much time to get prepared, whereas now I’ll have a lot longer before I go over.

“It’s going to be difficult but I’m really looking forward to it.”