South Yorkshire businessman has a marathon hit...in two halves

Businessman Adam Bidder has discovered the perfect way to tackle a marathon challenge...in two halves.

The Managing Director of Q-Park GB raised more than £3,800 for St Luke’s Hospice when he competed in both the Yorkshire Half Marathon in Sheffield and the Leeds Half Marathon.

Adam was running in memory of his mum Sandra, who was a patient at St Luke’s last year.

“St Luke’s were fantastic in their support and in getting mum a bed despite the short notice,” Adam explained.

“I will always remember my Mum’s smile when she arrived in the ambulance at St Luke’s, knowing that she would be in peace in her final few days.

“I promised then that I would raise money for her memory in thanks for their generosity and support.”

St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Megan Senior commented: “Adam’s determination to succeed in these two major running events will make such a massive difference to the hospice.

“Although he was running in memory of his mum he was also running for all those people who need our support and we are delighted that he more than tripled his original target!”

To find out more about getting involved with St Luke’s fundraising visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk