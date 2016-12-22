South Yorkshire community nurses on the road thanks to a special gift

St Luke’s Hospice is strengthening its community links thanks to a special gift from The Gilder Group.

The Sheffield, Chesterfield and Rotherham based motor group has gifted a Honda CR-V, four wheel drive for a full year to Sheffield’s only hospice.

The vehicle will be used primarily by the St Luke’s Community Nursing Team, enabling nurses and care workers to carry out vital home visits and essential community care work.

Mark Tamblyn, General Manager at The Gilder Group’s Banner Cross site on Ecclesall Road, close to the hospice, handed over the vehicle and explained: “All car tax and servicing will be dealt with through the Gilder Group to help towards the cost of running St Luke’s.”

Joasia Lesniak, the Corporate Fundraising Manager of St Luke’s said: “This generous gift means so much to St Luke’s and our Community Team, where face to face contact becomes all important when dealing with terminal illness.

“Many of the patients in our care actually continue to live in their homes with the support of our Community Nursing Team and The Gilder Group’s generosity will ensure that our links with the wider Sheffield community grow even stronger over the next 12 months.”

The car’s features include four wheel drive and Honda Connect in-car audio and information system, Bluetooth Hands Free Telephone system, front and rear parking sensors and auto lights and wipers.

Gilder Group is a Honda and Mitsubishi dealer of new and used cars in Sheffield, Rotherham and Chesterfield. Visit http://www.gildergroup.co.uk/contact-us