South Yorkshire cycling loyalty scheme rewards launched

South Yorkshire businesses are cashing in on the region’s growing bike culture by signing up to a new cycling loyalty scheme which offers discounts and rewards to customers arriving on two wheels.

Inmotion! has launched a new cycling loyalty scheme called ‘Ride Rewards’ in South Yorkshire to encourage more people to cycle to local shops and cafes in the area and is calling on all business owners to join the scheme.

The initiative is part of the £7.2m Sustainable Travel Access Fund, which aims to reduce car traffic and promote sustainable transport, such as cycling, to commuters and local residents.

Businesses signing up to the Ride Rewards scheme will benefit from having their products and services promoted to around 2,000 people who will obtain a card by taking part in a number of cycling initiatives, including Love to Ride’s Cycle September.

Independent retailers and cafes already signed up for the scheme include Russell’s Bike Shed (Sheffield), Beanies Wholefoods (Sheffield), St Mary’s Café (Sheffield), Fosters Cycles (Rotherham), Cycle Supreme (Doncaster) and Cawthorne Tea Rooms (Barnsley).

The scheme was launched at Geared Up Cycles, Wombwell with the help of Shop Manager, Martin Dainty and Ride Rewards Manager, Andrew Midgley.

Martin Dainty, from Geared Up Cycles said: “We’re excited to be involved in any scheme that promotes cycling in the region. That’s why we’ve signed up to offer cardholders 10% off in store, including on our extensive range of e-bikes.”

Andrew Midgley, of Inmotion! said: “It’s great to have local independent retailers, such as Geared Up Cycles, signed-up to Ride Rewards. Cardholders benefit by receiving discounts in local shops and retailers benefit with increased footfall.”

Ride Rewards card holders should look out for the orange ‘Ride Rewards’ stickers which will be on display in windows of participating businesses.

Retailers, cafes or other businesses in South Yorkshire who wish to sign up should contact travel@inmotion.co.uk.